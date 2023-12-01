ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For today’s GRE WHY ROC segment, we take a deeper dive into the expansion of Ultraphil and JCS Process and Control Systems, and the economic impact this will have in Downtown Rochester and Monroe County

JCS, A food and beverage engineering and consulting company, plans to grow its existing facility in Brighton by 15,000 square feet and add more than 30 jobs.

Subsidiary, UltraPhil, has also been awarded state Funding to create operations at Sibley Square downtown.

Company leaders Greg Frechette and John Eaton spoke about this week’s announcement during an interview with Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers.

