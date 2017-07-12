Why ROC: EkoStinger

Rochester-based EkoStinger is using new aerodynamic technology to rapidly grow its business.

EkoStinger President & CEO Parr Wiegel discussed the technology and its application during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

“We make aerodynamic systems for the trailer section of a tractor and trailer,” explained Wiegel. “So we save about six to 10 percent in fuel. We reduce mist on the road so that it’s safer for the trucker and for the passenger cars passing it. We prolong the life of the trailer and we reduce maintenance. So we’re a complete package into the industry.”

Wiegel said EkoStinger is experiencing tremendous growth. “We’ve actually changed some narrative with the industry. The industry had been using side skirts and other devices trying to save fuel. The issue there is that the rear wheels of the trailer move back and forth about 13 feet, and when you’re over three feet back, they stop functioning as an aerodynamic device, and actually cause drag. Our system moves with the tandems of the trailer, and keeps the aerodynamics consistent.”

EkoStinger will create 53 new jobs in Rochester to add to its existing team of seven employees, including 10 to 12 immediately. The jobs will range from entry level manufacturing to production management, inventory control, shipping and receiving, and sales. “We’re doubling in size about every two months, from a people standpoint, from an order standpoint,” said Wiegel. “And what we’re seeing is the industry, we’ve finally broken the narrative to say, you really do need to have a better product underneath your trailer. And so I can see us adding another 10 people in another two months.”

The company has moved into the space once occupied by Sentry Safe in East Rochester. Wiegel called it a perfect fit and it’s just one of the reasons Rochester is the right home for EkoStinger. “I’m a Rochester guy,” he said. “Everybody in the company is Rochester people. My kids go to Mercy and McQuaid. You know I’m very proud of being a Rochesterian. We can go into Canada from in here really quickly. On Thursday we have our new Canadian distributors in town. We can distribute to Indianapolis, so Route 90 is a big thing. But the best thing about Rochester is that every level of person that you get here has a good base of intellect. You can teach them. They work hard. It is a great community to be in, and everybody that we hire, they stay with us, because we have a lot of fun with what we’re doing. And we try and hire people that get along. And so it’s been a really, really good ride.”

To learn more about EkoStinger and a contact for potential job openings, click here.

To learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise, click here.