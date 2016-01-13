Why ROC: Economic outlook

Canandaigua National Bank and Trust President & CEO Frank Hamlin, III discussed the overall economy and Rochester’s 2016 outlook in our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

Hamlin said 2015 provided a bit of a surprise, as the Fed Fund rate, a key indicator for banks and lending, did not move until the very end of the year. Nationwide 2015 was a year of moderate growth overall, but Hamlin noted jobs and productivity were up and that kept the U.S. economy at the top of the industrialized world.

As he looks ahead to 2016, now already two weeks in, Hamlin said key economic indicators will continue to be the Fed Funds rate, inflation and unemployment. He anticipates a jump of 50 basis points for the Fed Funds rate.

As for Rochester, Hamlin said our area is largely insulated from the big booms and busts we see nationwide. He said Canandaigua National Bank expects housing prices to continually go up as unemployment remains low. Hamlin added the infusion of hundreds of millions of dollars in state and federal aid for economic development initiatives will assist the local economy as well, and overall the outlook for Rochester region is bright.

