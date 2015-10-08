Why ROC economic development

Steve Hyde, president of Genesee County Economic Development Center, and Mark Peterson, the president and CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprise sat down with Mark Gruba to talk about 1366 Technologies.

Gruba: “What exactly is 1366 technologies all about, Mark?’

Peterson: “Well, 1366 Technologies is, has a disruptive technology to produce direct solar wafers that will revolutionize the solar industry and they’re gonna build their first, major manufacturing facility. They have a pilot facility in Boston, it’s been operational for several years. But their first, major manufacturing facility will be right here in Genesee County, in the Finger Lakes. Over time, it will take a number of years, five to seven years, they’ll invest almost $700 million and create more than 1,000 new, high-paid jobs.”

Gruba: “As you know, there is a large amount of state money tied to this project. What was it about 1366 that insisted this was the right play?”

Peterson: “Well, when you talk to experts in the solar industry what they have is really something special. It’s unique, it’s disruptive, it’s…they have a tested technology because they’ve already been installing product and moving product out the door. So this isn’t..this is a big win, it’s going to be real jobs, and now the hard work begins of getting the site all prepared for ’em and building the plan.”

Gruba: “Steve, it’s in your backyard, at the STAMP facility in Genesee County. Talk about why that was a good fit, why ultimately, 1366 looked at that opportunity and said, ‘this is the one we want’.”

Hyde: “Well, you know it’s pretty amazing. 1366 looked at over 300 sites around the world..in seven states and two countries. They had better offers. But it was the compelling, regional asset we have in the region, and then a tremendous site that offered a lot of the site utility capabilities and a lot of seasons to come here and grow. I mean, you’ve got a big power. One of the big things that creates a very, low-cost model. They love it, because they’re all about reducing carbon footprint with their new technology, and to be able to fuel the manufacturing of their wafers with hydropower, makes the clean, green model…which is pretty important. I mean, you look at the great universities, the workforce, the big power, and water and gas and electric, at the site, made this a compelling opportunity for them to build their anchor, manufacturing facility there. And to be able to grow over the next several years.”

Gruba: “Mark, big picture this for us. This is in Genesee County. Why is this a win for the Rochester region?”

Peterson: “It’s a win for the Rochester region cause the only way that you win these big projects is that you have to partner. So this was a partnership between our western New York component, our Genesee County partners, and the Finger Lakes. If everybody wasn’t at the table, we’re not big enough, we don’t have enough population, and we don’t have the right site utilities in order to make this happen. So we’ve been partnering with our friends in Buffalo for years. We did it with Mueller Dairy. We’ve done it with other projects in Genesee County and this is a big win. From my standpoint, this facility’s gonna have many, many more projects. This is just the beginning of thousands of new jobs and making this a new hub of high-tech in our western New York and Finger Lakes communities.”