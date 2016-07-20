Why ROC: Eastman Presents Concert Series

Keith Elder, the Director of Concerts for the Eastman School of Music, discussed this year’s Eastman Presents Concert Series Wednesday morning in our Why ROC conversation.

This is the third year of the concert series revival, which originated with George Eastman when Kodak Hall was first opened back in 1922. Elder said the series will run from September 29, 2016 to March 21, 2017 and feature performances from eight world-class artists, including Eastman alumna Renee Fleming, the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Norm Lewis, Garrison Keillor and Savion Glover. “This is a series that really brings variety to Rochester,” said Elder.

Eastman Presents drives economic activity downtown in a similar fashion to other concert series, like the Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival. While enjoying a great cultural experience, people are paying for city parking, eating at local restaurants, going out after the shows and visiting shops in the area of the Eastman Theatre.

Elder said Rochester enables Eastman to host the series by supporting the arts, and fostering collaborations, like the one with the Rochester City School District which saw 700 students and their families enjoy performances last year during the concert series.

Tickets and the complete lineup for this year's Eastman Presents Concert Series can be found at the Eastman Theatre Box Office (433 East Main Street in Rochester), by calling (585) 274-3000, or online at the Eastman Theatre website.

