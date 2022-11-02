ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a growing world of technology, the way we communicate changes too and that includes businesses. Marketing companies like Butler Till work to help businesses communicate with their customer base to provide clear and engaging conversation.

Digital Hyve is a division of Butler Till that is a full-service marketing agency that focuses primarily in the digital space. Digital Hyve president Keith Betz explains the 100% employee-owned and women-owned company is on a mission to help businesses grow through measurable results by primarily partnering with small and medium-sized businesses in the Rochester market.

“We recognize that small businesses in particular really need digital marketing support because that’s where their customers are. And as small business owners, they don’t always have the expertise or the time to kind of plan and manage digital marketing efforts. So that’s where we come in. And it’s really one less hat that they have to wear as a business owner,” Betz said.

For small businesses looking to grow, Betz said they can fuel that growth by building a community of loyal customers.

“Businesses that truly build relationships, and a community with our customers will end up benefiting from the lifetime value of that customer versus the short term. It’s this idea of kind of getting out of the mindset of the transactional value of, maybe one sale or interaction with the business and really building a relationship with them that can withstand the test of time. And these loyal customers, they really wind up being a source of more business for them, not only with themselves, but they’ll be more likely to refer their network to a product or service,” Betz said.

While Digital Hyve works with businesses across the Western New York area, they choose to continue to invest in Rochester.

“Digital Hyve has always had a strong commitment to the communities that we work in from helping support charities and nonprofits to providing our employee-owners the opportunity to grow and develop in their careers,” Betz said. “I personally take a lot of pride in leading a company like Digital Hyve that’s so focused on helping really businesses and our Rochester community flourish. We’re also thrilled to be part of the revitalization of downtown. It’s a very vibrant and exciting environment that connects us to the Rochester community in a very meaningful way.”

