Why ROC: CloudCheckr

The CEO of Rochester-based CloudCheckr discussed his company’s vision and growth plans Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation on News 8 at Sunrise.

Aaron Newman said CloudCheckr offers unique services for its clients. “We’re helping you with your cloud,” he explained. “Big organizations are moving to the cloud. We’re going to see an enormous transition from this idea of people building their own data centers and managing their own infrastructures into the cloud world. There, they’re basically renting or using compute powers from big organizations.”

CloudCheckr is focused on two main areas. “One is on big enterprise, and that’s companies like NASDAQ or an Intel– big companies like that who have a lot of infrastructure,” Newman said. “We also see a lot of service organizations, like an Accenture – one of these organizations that are doing compute consulting for enterprise, or one of these other organizations.”

Level Equity recently announced it will infuse CloudCheckr with $50 million in institutional funding. “It will really allow us to grow!” said Newman. “Until now, we’ve been growing very organically. It’s a hotter market, and it’s a bigger market than we even anticipated. What we’re trying to do is make sure we win this. This is going to be a local, world-class software company. We need that investment to really allow us to hire more engineers, market ourselves internationally and build offices around the world. It’s really all about accelerating and making this even bigger.”

Newman said for CloudCheckr, Rochester is the perfect place to grow. “Typically, when you think of tech companies you think of things like Silicon Valley or Boston, but it’s tough in those spaces,” he said. “You get a lot of employee turnover and it’s very expensive. Rochester has top-tier talent. We have resources like R-I-T. We just have great top-tier talent in the technology space at a much better price-point. People can live a better lifestyle here. You have more loyal people that work for you. It’s just a better place. It’s just a better place when you get out of those fishbowls of the Silicon Valley. You just end up with a better situation.”

