Why ROC: Clearwater Organic Farms

Clearwater Organic Farms will bring fresher produce to the Finger Lakes region with plans for a massive commercial greenhouse in Rochester.

Alex Wasilov, one of the founding partners for Clearwater Organic Farms, discussed the local venture in our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Clearwater Organic Farms has created a controlled environment organic hydroponic greenhouse system that grows baby leaf vegetables,” explained Wasilov. “We plan to grow baby leaf vegetables here in Rochester. Our facility phase one will be about 15 acres, under glass, and we hope to double that size within the next three to five years.”

Wasilov said once the compete facility is operational, phase one and phase two, Clearwater Organic Farms plans to hire more than one hundred full-time employees. “They’ll be in shipping, they’ll be in process control, all elements of our facility,” he said. “The key is, though, that MCC has partnered with us to create an accredited program for food safety. That means taking classes that will lead to a degree. And, it’s not only creating jobs, it’s creating careers for individuals. We plan to hire a lot of veterans. We plan to hire a lot of underemployed, and really to help foster the growth of the community.”

Rochester’s geographic location was an important factor in Clearwater Organic Farms decision to build locally. “Within 400 miles, which is an eight hour drive, one day of transportation, 92 million people,” noted Wasilov. “Tremendous concentration of large, urban areas. The Rochester community itself has tremendous infrastructure here. We plan to build our facility in Eastman Business Park. One segment of that is really the LiDestri campus. Giovanni LiDestri has been a tremendous support for us in this process. He has provided technology. He has one of the largest fruit companies in the country. Having him behind us is really pretty significant. The other part of it is we are getting tremendous support from local government, from the county, from the state, the Governor has been very supportive of our project, and it’s really not just about this one element of what we’re doing, it’s really bringing controlled environment agriculture to be a cornerstone of the state’s economic growth.”