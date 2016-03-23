Why ROC: Charlotte Square

Home Leasing Development Manager Megan Houppert discussed the new Charlotte Square development in Rochester’s East End in our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

The development is part of $800 million of investment coming to Rochester.

Houppert said 72 one, two and three bedroom units will open in October designed by SWBR Architects. There will be a focus on the future with LEED certification, solar panels on the roof to generate 50 percent of the energy used at the property, and an electric car charging station.

When Charlotte Square opens, the rent will be all-inclusive for utilities, internet and television. There will also be community indoor and outdoor spaces with a rooftop terrace, pocket park, community center and a Cross Fit inspired fitness center.

Home Leasing has properties located across New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Based in Rochester, the Charlotte Square development was an attractive opportunity in the city’s East End. Home Leasing is family owned and operated. Houppert is the third generation of the Nelson Leenhouts family, which has been doing business in Rochester for 40 years. She said Charlotte Square presented the chance to create something great in Rochester.

You’ll have a chance to preview the Charlotte Square development as a part of Celebrate City Living on April 16.

To learn more about Charlotte Square, click here.

To learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise, click here.