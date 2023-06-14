ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In this edition of WHY ROC, News 8 is looking ahead to this year’s CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.

The festival is a little more than a week away — running from June 23 to July 1.

This is the 20th anniversary of the event, which is spanning all over downtown. Marc Iacona, the executive director and co-producer of the festival, was a guest on News 8 Sunrise. He described the packed line-up.

“Let’s call it 2,000 plus artists — We say it’s not who you know, but who you don’t know, but at the same time, we have established musicians in the jazz genre as well as our headliners. Then once again, the free shows at Parcel 5 completed with Trombone Shorty July 1st and then Jazz Street for the first weekend at East and Chestnut we have on Saturday free shows,” Iacona said.

Approximately 200,000 people are expected to attend the nine-day festival, creating an estimated amount of $8-10 million for the economic impact on the city.

