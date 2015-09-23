Why ROC: CentriLogic

CentriLogic Chief Financial Officer Robert Levine discussed the company’s recent Rochester expansion in our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Noon.

Levine said CentriLogic is a global provider of managed hosting, could computing, co-location, and advanced IT outsourcing solutions. It has operated a data center in Rochester since 2007 and recently invested $2.5 million to build out an additional 5,300 square feet.

Upgrades to the facility include sophisticated indirect evaporative cooling and UPS technologies to increase efficiencies by 80 percent and reduce costs by 40 percent. The goal is to achieve a $400,000 per year operational efficiency savings.

The built-out area was constructed to achieve a Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) rating of 1.2, which is an 80 percent increase over the industry average of 2.0.

Levine said CooperVision selected CentriLogic for a 60-month contract in excess of $3.5 million for co-location, professional services, and dedicated network services. The Rochester data center currently employs 25 and could add 15 employees within the next 12 months.

There are several reasons that CentriLogic, even as it has expanded operation in other cities, continues to grow in Rochester. Levine said access to skilled technical people from RIT and other large organizations is important. Rochester is also a safe and secure region for data centers with reliable power and infrastructure, a stable climate with low risk for natural disasters, and close proximity to major trading centers. In addition, the area is a draw for other businesses as well.

