ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a jam-packed summer for local students getting real-world experience in skilled trades.

They are part of Camp Hard Hat. What began as two camps, in Genesee and Wyoming Counties, has expanded to 7 camps this year.

This is a non-profit helping other non-profits complete work. For example, campers are at Lollypop Farm working on real projects. Later this summer, students will be building park benches for the Junior Achievement Discovery Center.

Over the last 10 years, 400 students have taken part and completed more than 10,000 hours of training, learning, and project work.

The application window is open throughout the year. Learn more by checking out the rest of our interview with Camp Hard Hat board members Kim Gaylord and Tony DiTucci in the player on this page.