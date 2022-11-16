ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials describe British-based company, Edwards Vacuum as a “world leader in vacuum equipment in the semiconductor industry.”

The company recently announced plans to open a new facility in Genesee County and its Vice President of Global Development Scott Balaguer explains their work is an essential part of the supply chain for semiconductor manufacturing throughout the world and says the reason for the expansion comes down to two factors: capacity issues and jobs.

“We have a capacity issue like many, and we’ve got to find a way to deliver more products to our customers, so they continue to manufacture and get the chips out as fast as they can. Secondly, part of this whole program is of significant investment around the factory, which will be about $319 million in investment, and will bring 600 jobs to New York,” Balaguer said.

Those jobs are ones, Balaguer says, belong in Rochester.

“We think this region, for some obvious reason, is a great place to be in terms of customer proximity. But there were a few things that really brought us to the area. One was the workforce. We think there’s a great talent pool there, which includes many colleges, universities, vocational institutes, and so forth. It also had a lot to do with the environment. And Edwards is a very sustainable passionate company with regard to things like science-based initiatives and targets. And so being able to run the factory on hydropower was a huge advantage for us. The site is ready in Rochester ready to go, and by reshoring this equipment and getting it built in the U.S. from a carbon perspective, we can stop putting the product on an airplane and save millions of dollars in freight but protect the environment because we won’t be on an airplane all the time,” Balaguer said.

The expansion comes with a huge opportunity for new jobs and ones with opportunities for folks of all skill levels.

“We will have a lot of different roles — Starting with machinist, operators, electrical engineers, chemical engineers, there’ll be management people, quality HR that make up this group of 600 people. So, it’s going to be a great opportunity for the region,” Balaguer said.

The facility will be located in the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in Genesee County.

More information about Edwards Vacuum can be found here. For more information on the Greater Rochester Enterprise, click here.