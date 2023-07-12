ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A closer look at a new local business that’s booming. Bill Testa was a guest on Sunrise.

He launched Frintz earlier this year. The name is a combo for “free prints.”

They print and deliver photos from your phone for free. The catch, and core point of the business model, is all of the photos are attached to printed ads which can be separated from your image through a seam.

Testa says the response since launching has been overwhelming.

“It’s been unbelievable not only at the local level but at the national level and a lot of big brands and businesses are finding out who were are from word of mouth I think from other executives saying you need to jump on this train because these guys are coming out and you want to be the first in,” Testa explained. “On the consumer side, it’s just spreading with people saying how can I get it?”

To do that, Testa says just download the Frintz app and then start ordering your photos. They come to your house at no charge.

