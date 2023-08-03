ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills have a week left of camp at St. John Fisher University. It’s one of the remaining school campuses still hosting training camps for an NFL team as that number has decreased through the years with teams choosing to use their home facility.

Todd Harrison, Director of Camp Operations, says the Bills first started coming here two decades ago really to regionalize the brand, then it just turned into a true home away from home.

“There’s a proximity for the players to get to the field, to the dining hall, to their dorms, to their meeting spaces very quickly and it is easy to get to for fans to a number of those parts,” Harrison explained. “I think it’s a testament to the quality of the facilities and the people on campus that we can really act like a mini One Bills Drive.”

Fisher and the Bills are currently running one-year agreements for having camp in Pittsford. The final camp practice is a week from today.

