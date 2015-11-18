Why ROC: Applied Energy Solutions

Caledonia’s Applied Energy Solutions has experienced recent growth with the help of Greater Rochester Enterprise’s Economic Gardening Program.

Applied Energy Solutions President Vern Fleming and Matt Hurlbutt, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Greater Rochester Enterprise, discussed the collaboration Thursday on News 8 at Sunrise.

Fleming said Applied Energy Solutions designs, manufactures, markets, and sells a comprehensive line of battery chargers for forklifts, pallet jacks, and other battery powered transportation equipment.

The recent growth is attributed to a custom charging solution developed for a new client over the past year. The product has a communication protocol where the charger talks to the Automatic Guided Vehicles through inferred devices. The new product launch enabled Applied Energy Solutions to added six new people, equating to an employment expansion of 14 percent.

Applied Energy Solutions participated in GRE’s Economic Gardening Program. Hurlbutt said economic gardening is focused on growing our own economy while nurturing local entrepreneurs. GRE has partnered with the Edward Lowe Foundation, a national nonprofit organization that supports entrepreneurship, to bolster the program.

The Economic Garden Program seeks to connect promising, second-stage companies with the resources they need to grow. Companies refine their business models, develop new markets, and gain access to competitive intelligence. As a result of the pilot phase of the program, 150 new jobs were created, two businesses executive acquisitions, and three new or expanded facilities were created in our region.

With respect to Applied Energy Solutions, Fleming said GRE’s team of experts helps the company increase its brand awareness and identify new markets, such as AGV and Lithium Ion based battery chemistries instead of the traditional lead acid batteries. Those suggestions directly resulted in new business leads and growth opportunities.

In addition, Applied Energy Solutions has leveraged the Rochester region’s talent pool, university technical support services, engineering depth and talent level of assembly technicians to thrive.

To lean more about Applied Energy Solutions, click here.

Greater Rochester Enterprise is still accepting applications for the Economic Gardening Program. To learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise and its Economic Gardening Program call (585) 530-6200 or, click here.