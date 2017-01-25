Why ROC: 2017 Simon Games

The Simon Games is returning to the University of Rochester Simon Business School in February.

Molly Mesko, the Executive Director of Executive and Professional Programs at the Simon Business School, discussed the annual event and some of the changes for 2017 Wednesday in our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation on News 8 at Sunrise.

“The Simon Games is an online business simulation competition that allows us to ultimately award a full tuition scholarship for our Executive and our Part-Time Programs at Simon, and it gives competitors the opportunity to kind of understand what it would take to run a business,” Mesko explained.

Returning for a seventh year, there will be some changes to the Simon Games in 2017. “So this year we have actually updated our scenario completely, and it is now focused on e-commerce and disruptive technology,” said Mesko. “It’s specifically focused on 3D printing of custom bicycles, and it’s just more reflective of what current business and technology is today. It requires a little bit quicker thinking and changing strategy depending upon what your customers, or your competitors are doing and asking for, and by changing the scenario we actually can have repeat players come back and play again too!”

To participate in the Simon Games you must register by February 8. “So it’s very simple, a quick form online,” Mesko said. “There is a $75 registration fee. That covers the cost of the license for us to be able to operate the game, and we ask that you upload your resume so that we can make sure you’re in the right program, you’re competing for the right program, and you’re all set. The Games begin on February 13.”

An undergraduate degree and some work experience is also required. The Simon Games remain unique to our region. “It is not only unique to our area, but it is unique across the nation as far as I am aware,” said Mesko. “So there are some schools that you’ll see or some organizations that will have a business plan competition, or they may have kind of a Shark Tank style competition, but that requires you to have your own business idea. In this, we give you the scenario, so that allows people from all backgrounds, whether you’re in engineering or non-profit or education, whatever the case may be, you have as equal a chance as anyone, and so it really tests your desire to win and your skill, and the knowledge that you have along the way.”

For more information about the 2017 Simon Games, click here.