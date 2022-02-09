These jobs are waiting for Rochester youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The application portal is open for this year’s Summer of Opportunity in Rochester.

The program, which is a collaboration between the City of Rochester and community partners, provides job summer job opportunities for youth ages 14-20.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans discussed the program and its benefits Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“It’s a summer job opportunity for our young people designed for those who are between the ages of 14-20,” explained Mayor Evans. “It gives them a great summer job opportunity but also they’re learning all of these soft skills that will carry over into adulthood – work ethic, respectfulness, teamwork, positivity, communication, listening skills, empathy, self-confidence, and problem-solving. All of these are important skills that these young people will be learning while also getting a paycheck. This keeps young people out of trouble. It puts money in their pocket. But, more importantly, it sets them up for the future.”

Economic empowerment, violence prevention, and neighborhood strengthening are all aspects of the Mayor’s “Compact with the Community” which served as the platform for his campaign. Area employers have jumped on board to make the Summer of Opportunity Program viable. “I think one of the assets that we’re leveraging is our job partners who are there – RochesterWorks!,” said Mayor Evans. “Our local community-based organizations play a major role. They’re a key part of the success. But also our young people and their parents. All of these are the building blocks that make for a successful program and one of the reasons why I am so adamant about my push for making sure that we get young people meaningful employment opportunities this summer and then, hopefully, in the future throughout the years.”

Qualified participants are:

*Youth between the ages of 14-20 years old

*Youth who are currently enrolled in middle or high school or in a GED program and who live within the City of Rochester

Monroe County residents who are within certain income guidelines can also qualify. For more information about the program and to apply visit RocSummerYouth.com. The deadline is March 25.

For more information and details, interested participants can visit CityofRochester.gov or call (585) 428-6366.

To learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise visit RochesterBiz.com.