Thermo Fisher Scientific expands in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thermo Fisher Scientific is supporting frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 while expanding its Rochester operations.

Shawn LaBarge, the Director of Operations and Rochester Site Leader for Thermo Fisher Scientific, discussed the expansion and what the company is producing in Rochester Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“In Rochester we produce a range of essential laboratory plastics including flasks, lab bottles and containers, petri dishes and centrifuge tubes,” said LaBarge. “These products are used in the development of vaccines and biologic therapies and are critical components of diagnostic kits manufactured by our customers.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Nalgene bottles for the lab have been an industry-leading brand for over 70 years as well. The company also manufactures Nalgene water bottles for consumer use at the Rochester campus.

LaBarge gave credit to the company’s dedicated team of employees for persevering through the uncertainty of the pandemic to continue to meet the needs of customers.

A $50 million expansion plan will create 75 new jobs in Rochester. LaBarge said that in terms of position profiles, Thermo Fisher Scientific is hiring all skill levels from first-time roles with training to skilled technicians. Positions include:

Manufacturing Associates

Machine Maintenance and Setup Associates

Technical, automation, and Engineering

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Manufacturing Leadership

Warehouse

Applicants can apply to jobs on the company website at jobs.thermofisher.com.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has facilities at locations across the United States. LaBarge said the local expansion has been fueled by a dedicated team. “The rapid increase in research and production related to COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccines has created historic demand for laboratory plastics including pipette tips, storage tubes and plates, transfer pipets and packaging vials and bottles, and this is expected to continue for the next 18-24 months. Our Rochester facilities are critical to our laboratory plastics business and our campus operations have received ISO 13485 Certification, as well as cGMP and US FDA Medical Device. We have built out our campus here over the past several years and have a strong local base of employees and customers.”

