TechRochester scholarship program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — TechRochester has created a new scholarship program to help those impacted by job loss during the COVID-19 pandemic obtain an IT certification with the goal of finding a new job locally.

Executive Director Kim Gaylord discussed the initiative Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

Gaylord explained the organization’s Workforce Development committee saw a need to help those impacted by COVID-19 and position them in an IT career. “Our COVID-19 Impact Scholarship will provide someone the funding to obtain an IT certification of their choice with the goal of finding a job in IT and staying in the Rochester area.”

This scholarship program is in partnership with Monroe County and COMIDA. “We have existing relationships with other workforce development agencies like REDCO, Catholic Family Center, RochesterWorks, and WDI,” said Gaylord. “In addition, our relationship with the local educational institutes and learning centers like New Horizons will be leveraged to identify candidates who would benefit from applying for the scholarship.”

Gaylord said eligible applicants are those who lost their job due to COVID-19 and have a financial need. They can’t have any IT certifications.

Applications are available at TechRochester.org and PDF forms are available.

An applicant can apply as many times as they would like but they are only eligible to receive the scholarship once. Gaylord said applications will be accepted on a rolling basis with the goal of awarding scholarships quarterly.