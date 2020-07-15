Technology-infused ring protects your identity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Locally-based Token has launched a new product designed to protect your identity safely and simply.

Melanie Shapiro, PhD, the CEO for Token discussed the technology and her company’s link to the Rochester region Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

Shapiro, who grew up in Livonia and went to RIT, explained that Token replaces your keys, cards, passwords, and badges with a biometrically-secured ring, so that you can prove your identity safely and easily. “The clutter we carry around, like our car fobs, the cards in our wallet, and even the passwords in our heads — are all ‘keys’ that prove our identity to different systems, both digital and physical. We use a different ‘key’ for every purpose, and that causes friction in our daily flow. Worse yet, losing a key or having them hacked can be a nightmare.”

Token is a sleek ring that biometrically pairs with your fingerprint and the technology is uniquely yours. “It works only when you wear it, and proves your identity without interrupting your flow. No other device can deliver the same level of safe, integrated access to so many systems.”

Rochester’s startup scene was the natural fit for Shapiro, who said many of the company’s investors are local. “There’s incredible talent coming out of our smaller cities. We, as entrepreneurs, have a responsibility to those places. I grew up in Livonia, outside of Rochester. I have a really strong interest in seeing Rochester live to its potential. There are incredible schools here and incredible talent and we really want to give those brilliant kids exciting things to work on and hope that someday they turn out companies of their own.”

For more information about Token visit tokenring.com.

For more information about Greater Rochester Enterprise visit RochesterBiz.com.