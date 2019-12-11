Sweet holiday and expansion ahead for chocolate company

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vigneri Chocolate of Rochester is looking forward to a sweet holiday season and expansion in 2020.

President and CEO Alex Vigneri discussed the company’s business model and plans Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“I’m a third-generation chocolatier,” said Vigneri. “It’s a family business. We have three key segments to our business. We have our branded, our partner brands, and then our decor division.”

You can find Vigneri brand products in the seasonal aisle at Wegmans and independent grocers like Leo’s Bakery and Rubino’s locally.

Vigneri Chocolate is planning to expand its operation in 2020. “We’re hoping it’s a sweet year for us,” Vigneri said. “We have big plans for our new facility. We’re looking to incorporate an experience center within that facility and really focus in on our brand and our communication.”

The experience center will include the opportunity for children to make their own chocolate bars.

While displaying some of the chocolate products his company produces, Vigneri spoke about the impact Greater Rochester Enterprise’s Economic Gardening Program had on his ability to identify new revenue opportunities for Vigneri Chocolate. “It was a tremendous help. What it really allowed us to do is really understand our target. We thought we had an understanding of who our target market was, but having that outside view really helped us understand her voice. They helped us with keywords and our search engine optimization, they helped us really understand our target. So it was a great help.”

So why Rochester? Vigneri said it helps that there are over 250 manufacturing facilities in Rochester and its surrounding areas for collaboration. He also pointed to a great educated staff from which to draw employees. On top of that, he said there are great tools and resources within the state and the county making Rochester a great fit for Vigneri Chocolate.

To learn more about Vigneri Chocolate, visit the Vigneri website.

To learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise, visit the GRE website.