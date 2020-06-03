Strategic Interests helping monitor COVID-19 patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based Strategic Interests has developed a COVID-19 Home Monitoring solution that is helping Rochester Regional Health and Monroe County during the pandemic.

Al Kinel, President of Strategic Interests, discussed how the Home Monitoring solution works and how the Rochester region has been fertile territory for collaboration and growth Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

Kinel explained the solution includes software from an Israeli digital health startup called Datos. It enables a care team to monitor patients, employees, and people suspected of having COVID-19 or who have come into contact with a COVID-positive person to determine if and when they require a higher level of care.

Strategic Interests has partnered with Rochester Regional Health to implement the solution. It has helped decrease the surge of people seeking care in emergency departments during the pandemic. It has also helped determine if and when people can cease isolation, quarantine, or return to work which has been beneficial for health care workers.

Kinel said if you are a patient of a primary care physician with Rochester Regional you can call the office to access the COVID-19 Home Monitoring solution. An app on an iPhone or Android device captures health care information, daily symptoms, and select vitals like temperature and oxygen saturation. A dashboard with analytics gives practitioners information they need to make a clinical determination about future care.

In addition to the partnership with Rochester Regional, Strategic Interests are gold sponsors of TechRochester, a local association for the community implementing innovative IT solutions.

Strategic Interests also partners with GRE, Excell NY, government agencies, the New York eHealth Collaborative, and the NYS Department of Health.

