ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester will host the Smart 21 Global Cities Conference coming up October 21-23.

Marlana Zink, the Community Liason for the City of Rochester Department of Environmental Services, discussed the upcoming conference and how you can register for it Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“We’ll have global experts in technology here in Rochester to talk about the ways that they use technology to have a positive impact on the community,” said Zink. “We’ll have innovators from across a variety of fields – government business, the nonprofit community, and academia to talk about different ways that they leverage technology to have a positive impact on the community and also to change the way that they’re doing business from that expertise standpoint. We have local people involved in this as well to talking about some of the best practices that we’ve achieved here locally. We’ll have representatives from the city of Rochester involved in every piece of this conference. We’ll have folks from Rochester here at the RIT MAGIC Center on the first day for a reception and a tour of the MAGIC Center. The main day of the conference will be the 22nd and we’ll have experts locally and globally on topics such as – how do I turn a great idea that I have into a business, what will the smart city of the future look like, and even regional economic growth. Finally, we’ll top it all off with a tour of the City of Rochester.”

Zink explained Rochester was selected to host the conference, in part, because of its ranking in key metrics. “We were named an intelligent community for two out of three years on the Smart 21 list. So we’re ranking internationally and we’re also number nine in the world for our knowledge workforce. But outside of that, you know, Rochester stands out as a mid-sized city because we have this really rich industrial legacy. I mean, we were America’s first Boomtown, we were the Young Lion of the West. But now we’re in a position where we can really carve a new legacy for ourself and we’re really doing that in the field of technology. It’s pretty exciting that we’ll have all these leaders and interested community members who are interested in what Rochester’s digital future can be.”

There is still time to register and learn more about the Smar 21 Global Cities Conference, including a breakdown of the three-day schedule. Visit the City of Rochester website.