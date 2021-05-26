Rochester company helps with research, testing of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One local company is on the front lines of the pandemic, assisting in COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Rochester Clinical Research says the Rochester community has been influential in the success of these trials.

“We’ve been doing a lot of COVID-19 vaccine trials. We’ve participated in five of the COVID vaccine trials and helped get Emergency Use Authorization approval for three of them. We couldn’t do that without the volunteers in this community both adults and children,” President of Rochester Clinical Research Adam Larrabbe said.

Larrabbe said in the comming weeks, the copany will begin pediatric COVID-19 vaccine trials in those as yong as 6 months old for the Pfizer vaccine.

“Sponsors like Novavax starting their 12 to 17-year-old COVID vaccine trials. Going beyond COVID vaccines we’re involved in a lot of other important research as well, such as vaccines for Lyme disease, better medications for migraines, weight loss and smoking cessation. So we’re doing a lot of research beyond just COVID too,” Larrabbe said.

He added that there is a place for volunteers to help with the trials as well.

“Volunteers in the community are very important to our business because without them there would be no new medicines approved to take and we’re also partnering with local area physicians, research assistants, nurses, lab techs, administrative staff and call center staff. Those are the type of people that we need to do the important work that we’re doing,” Larrabbe said.

“When I think about the people of Rochester and how it’s been a good fit for our company and the work that we’re doing is that Rochester is full of good people, talented people that are willing to give their time. Without them we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing.”

Find more information here.