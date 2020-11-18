REV LNG grows renewable energy business locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The renewable energy company REV LNG is growing locally thanks to its collaboration with the law firm Nixon Peabody.

REV LNG CEO David Kailbourne and Nixon Peabody Rochester Office Managing Partner Jared Lusk discussed the the professional partnership and their personal connection Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“REV LNG is a mobile energy services company,” Kailbourne said. “We provide natural gas when, where, and how our customers need it. The vast majority of those customers are large utilities and energy companies up and down the Eastern seaboard of the United States. Over the last few years our company, with the knowledge and expertise, has become one of the leading developers and producers of renewable natural gas in the country. We actually partner with American dairy farms and are doing a lot of that here in Upstate New York. With those dairy farms we have the ability to put in the infrastructure and the technology that allows the farms to actually capture and sequester the dangerous greenhouse gas emissions, such as methane and CO2 that they would normally emit to the atmosphere. Our company has the ability to capture those gases, clean those gases, and then turn that into renewable natural gas or what we call renewable biomethane that is eventually used as a vehicular fuel for large 18-wheeler truck fleets, taxi cab fleets, as well as buses throughout the country.”

Lusk explained how the business collaboration between REV LNG and Nixon Peabody came about. “David and I have known each other since high school, around 30 years. And about six or seven years ago David moved back to Rochester from Michigan and we reconnected, obviously, and during that time David contacted me about a single water treatment plant facility that he was planning in northern Pennsylvania. So that’s how we connected in a professional capacity.”

Kailbourne said that over the last few years REV LNG has grown dramatically in size. “A lot of our partnerships and joint ventures have been with some of the largest energy companies in the United States and they’ve enabled us to be able to successfully do that. We’ve had to rely on a team of vendors and, very candidly, the most important people we’ve relied on has been Nixon Peabody here in Rochester, New York. If it wasn’t for their expertise and guidance and leadership I can tell you our company would not be where it is today without them.”

Nixon Peabody has leveraged its legal expertise to help REV LNG expand its footprint. “We couldn’t do it without our network of offices and colleagues throughout the country, whether it be from our corporate transactional group to our energy group, all of it is necessary to make these deals come to reality,” Lusk said.

So why Rochester? Kailbourne said its the perfect fit for REV LNG. “First of all, I’m proud to call Rochester my hometown. I actually graduated from Mendon High School. More importantly, we do business all over the country. You have great assets here, great logistics, you have a world-class airport that’s easy to get and to get out of – I know, I’m in it three to four nights a week. You also have an incredible deep talent pool. We’ve been growing dramatically an employee base here. So you have great technology, great construction, a great leader pool and education pool to pull from, and – very candidly – there’s a phenomenal quality of life.”

