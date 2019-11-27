Reimagining the former Xerox Tower in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CPA firm EFPR Group is moving its headquarters to the former Xerox Tower in Rochester as part of an effort to revitalize downtown Rochester.

EFPR Group Managing Partner Jim Marasco and Buckingham Properties Chairman Ken Glazer discussed the transition Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“We’re a business, consulting and accounting firm – essentially, we’re a CPA firm,” explained Marasco. “We’re headquartered here in Rochester. We have nearly 200 employees in our offices.”

Buckingham Properties acquired the tower with a vision for reimagining the space. “The Xerox Tower is obviously a very iconic building and campus,” said Glazer. “It’s one of the bigger challenges in that it is more than just a tower. What we see there is basically the most important building downtown that needs to be filled. We’ve tried several different scenarios and what we like the most right now is bringing guys in like EFPR, one floor at a time, getting that active, and seeing what comes about.”

Glazer said his company is making changes to open up the building to the community. “I would tell you that the first thing is to undo the Xerox appearance, which is very dark and not that inviting. It was sort of designed that way to be very a brutalistic sort of design. So we want to soften that up and make it much more streetscape friendly, pedestrian-friendly.”

Marasco said EFPR Group was drawn to downtown Rochester. “It’s been 30 years since we’ve had a presence downtown. And so that building offers us – in addition to the amenities like the park across the street, covered parking is a plus in the winter, an onsite fitness center – but it also is very close in proximity to a lot of the major law firms that we conduct business with, and we’re seeing more and more of our staff living in and around the city and downtown.”

EFPR Group built the space out with a 15 percent extra capacity to add employees. “We’re looking for qualified accounting professionals,” Marasco said. “So as soon as we can find them, we’d love to fill the space.”

He said new graduates and established professionals can find a home at EFPR. Go to the EFPR Group website and search for ‘Careers’ to learn more.

“We’re really happy to partner with Buckingham,” said Marasco. “This tower is a part of Rochester’s history, so we’re very excited to kind of breathe some fresh new life into the building and we hope tenants will follow.”

Glazer said leasing opportunities are available in the tower. To learn more visit the Buckingham Properties website.

For more information about Greater Rochester Enterprise, visit the GRE website.