Record year for Greater Rochester Enterprise portends strong 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greater Rochester Enterprise is bringing strong momentum for regional economic development into 2022.

GRE President and CEO Matt Hurlbutt explained why there is plenty of optimism entering the new year during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We with our partners saw a record-breaking year with 39 project wins,” said Hurlbutt about 2021. “That means 39 companies that are expanding, coming to this region with commitments to spend more than $1 billion in new capital investments, so that means building investments, equipment, furniture, fixtures. That’s a 79 percent increase from the prior year which was also a record year for us. We have companies that are pledging to create over 2,341 new jobs and retain over 2,893 jobs. Some of them include Plug Power, Amazon, ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and many, many more. GRE worked with these companies to connect them to the right resources to grow here in Rochester and we look forward to an outstanding year to come as well.”

These gains come amid the ongoing pandemic. Hurlbutt said a driving factor behind GRE’s success is the smart people in our region.

“We have outstanding, innovative, very entrepreneurial people and companies in this region, and teamwork and collaboration are really driving the ability to connect and manage hundreds of projects in concert with so many companies that support us and the connectivity throughout this region. It’s really a strategic, focused outreach relationship-building effort that’s gone on for years here at GRE on behalf of the region to market the region, promote the outstanding companies that we have here and some of the work that you help us with during our Why ROC episodes talking about the companies that are innovating, growing here, and why they’re here doing such.”

Hurlbutt believes the successful trends from 2021 will continue in the new year.

“The key things to track are the wins — of course — the companies that are expanding, new projects, and total projects. When we compare to where we were five years ago we’re seeing an increase of 130 percent across each of those metrics. So it’s the fact that we’ve got outstanding companies in optics, photonics, imaging, data science, advanced manufacturing, energy innovation, food, and beverage manufacturing, we’re in close proximity to major markets, and – again – that smart, innovative approach to doing business and the ability to connect really helps us win deals and help companies stay here and grow.”

Hurlbutt said GRE expects to have about 20 projects that are announced as wins as the organization enters 2022. For more information about Greater Rochester Enterprise visit RochesterBiz.com.