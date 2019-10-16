Panasonic comes to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Panasonic’s recent acquisition of Omni-ID’s Industrial Internet of Things Solutions Group is good news for Rochester.

Panasonic Vice President George Daddis, Jr. discussed the move and what it means locally Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation on News 8 at Sunrise.

Daddis explained why Omni-ID’s business was attractive to Panasonic. “Omni-ID is a material flow solutions company,” he said. “What that means is, we get the right part to the right place at the right time in large capital goods manufacturing. So today, people are building automobiles, for example, custom ordered. Every single one is different – incredible change for factories over let’s say, the last 20 or 30 years of manufacturing. The flows of materials, the sub-assemblies like dashboards and seats, are so much more complex when you’re building every part unique. That’s the type of solution that we offer. We build those solutions with tags that we affix onto these pieces, materials, racks, sub-assemblies and the software that allows us to track those materials individually as they flow through the factory, and tell the worker exactly how to get them to the right place.”

Panasonic sees growth potential through Omni-ID’s ability to offer solutions for its customers. “We have great plans to grow ourselves,” said Daddis. “We would really, truly like to become an Internet of Things solutions company of the size of several hundred million dollars located right here in Rochester with a strong competency. Building on the foundations of a tremendous amount of technology that Rochester has, we have software folks, we have hardware folks, we have marketing, we have salespeople – everything we need to build a company to reach out across the world to automotive firms like Ford, Chrysler, Daimler, BMW.”

Daddis is bullish about what Rochester has to offer. “I know a lot of economic development plans call for looking for big companies to come in and help establish jobs. Those are sometimes unicorns, they’re hard to chase, right? I’m here to say Rochester actually has all those raw materials to build that kind of technology, that economic base, itself. We started out as Omni-ID. We grew a business from well less than a million dollars a year into double-digit millions over about the short space of five to seven years. That kind of competency, the people, the technology, the customers we build, is what Panasonic was looking for and that’s why they looked at buying our solutions business out of Omni-ID and why they looked at continuing our presence here.”

As Panasonic grows its presence in Rochester, it will add employees as well. “We’ve grown already about 20% just in the short 9-10 months since our original acquisition,” Daddis said. “We’ve hired in areas like software. We’re hiring in marketing. We’re hiring in sales and we actually have a few hardware engineering positions as well – so truly almost all disciplines you would need to build a technology company. What’s really great about the Panasonic branch now that we’ve established here in Rochester is it’s a fantastic mix of building a small company and having that kind of family, small, fast-moving atmosphere that you can work together to achieve new, great things, combined with the support and the resources available through a large international company like Panasonic. It’s the best of both worlds.”

To learn more about Panasonic and career opportunities locally, visit the Panasonic North America website.

For more information about Greater Rochester Enterprise visit the GRE website.