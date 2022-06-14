ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ocean Insight is expanding its operation in Monroe County and is expected to create up to 100 new jobs.

The photonics product manufacturing company will grow its facility in Rochester’s Village Gate.

Dr. Steve Buckley, the General Manager for Applied Systems at Ocean Insight, discussed the company’s expertise and growth Tuesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“Ocean Insight makes a whole series of industrial sensors that help factories work more efficiently,” Dr. Buckley said. “As an example, we measure color in real-time in factories at product going out the door at rates of 5 or 10 per second and other kinds of optical measurements. So we do high-speed optical measurements in factories around the world.”

Ocean Insight is based in Orlando, Florida — but the decision to expand locally was an easy one.

“Our business is growing like gangbusters and we have the opportunity to pick essentially where to grow,” explained Dr. Buckley. “We really wanted to double down on our Village Gate location in Rochester. We feel like the Rochester community in optics and photonics is really the best in the world and we value our partnerships with Monroe Community College — we get a lot of our technical staff from there — RIT, and the University of Rochester. Really all of this has been powered by the community underpinning at Greater Rochester Enterprise as well as the Chamber of Commerce. We’ve been welcomed with open arms and we said we would like to invest in Rochester.”

He added, “We work on incoming material inspection all the way through a process line to final quality. And so as we see a lot of onshoring of manufacturing as well as just expansion of manufacturing around the world, optimal sensors like the ones we make in Rochester are key to that efficiency and that improvement of product quality.”

The industry growth means demand for more jobs as well.

“We’re hiring in all segments of the business but it’s really very engineering and technical heavy,” Dr. Buckley said. “We have probably 20 to 30 more engineers and 20 to 30 more technician jobs — optimal technicians — that we’re looking for over the next five years. You’ll see a lot of those on our website. The Governor and the State have been really generous in helping us underpin those jobs with some incentives so we’d like to fill those as quickly as we can.”

