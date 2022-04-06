ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A French-based yogurt and dessert company is expanding its U.S. operation with a new production facility at the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park in Batavia.

The expansion is expected to create 135 new jobs in the Greater Rochester region.

La Fermiére Managing Director Lucas Praticci discussed the company and its expansion plans Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“We have been manufacturing yogurt and desserts since 1952 in France,” said Praticci. “In 2017 we decided to launch our yogurt here in the U.S. and after five years we have been expanding nationwide. We are selling our product on the East Coast, the West Coast, the Midwest, and Texas. We are now ready to move to the next big step for us or the next big stage I would say. This is by building our very first state-of-the-art new facility in Upstate New York in Batavia.”

There were several factors that helped La Fermiére settle on the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park.

“We have been looking for the best site,” Praticci said. “Our main requirements were the milk and cream supply because it’s very important for us. As you can imagine it’s a core component of the product — the milk and the cream of good quality — and we are perfectly served in this region with all of the farmers and the Milk Co-Op around. Batavia — between Rochester and Buffalo — is very well located for our trucks going down to New Jersey and the West Coast so that was perfect also.”

“And the workforce ability — you know it’s kind of challenging right now so we were looking for the best spot to get the great workforce and being in between these two major hubs like Buffalo and Rochester is very important for us. I would just like to mention, in addition, the great support of New York State and all of the local agencies — Greater Rochester Enterprise and Invest Buffalo-Niagara was very important to us in helping us make the decision to come to Batavia, New York.”

Until now, La Fermiére has sold its yogurt in the U.S. Praticci said that will change with this expansion.

“The goal with this new plant is to make all of our new recipes that we have in France — and here in the U.S. So we are ready to launch new dessert lines — all kinds of desserts — very indulgent but all-natural. That’s most important for us. It will be a new addition to the dessert options here in the U.S. for our customers.”

Learn more about La Fermiére and its yogurt and dessert offerings online at lafermiere.us.

Learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise at RochesterBiz.com.