L3Harris a global technology leader

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — L3Harris continues to grow as a global technology leader.

It’s been more than a year since L3 and Harris merged operations. Dana Mehnert, the President of L3Harris Communication Systems, discussed the transition Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“L3Harris has had a remarkable first year as a combined company and I couldn’t be prouder of our employees for all that’s been accomplished to make the merger successful in what has truly been an unprecedented time,” Mehnert said. “Our focus on flawless integration and innovation in areas critical to our customers’ needs has been remarkable. With everything that’s been served up to all of us over this last year, we haven’t missed a beat and that’s what I’m most proud of.”

Mehnert said L3Harris is the world’s leading supplier of secure radio communications systems for defense forces throughout the world and a leading supplier of public safety communications radios and systems for North America.

L3Harris has added over 500 employees. More than 50 positions are currently open. Mehnert explained what is driving the company’s growth. “We have won several major contracts over the last few months in both our Communication Systems and Space and Airborne Systems programs and much of those technologies and systems are produced right here in Rochester. Currently, we’re looking to hire nearly 50 electrical, software, image science optical, and systems engineers for our Space and Tactical Radio businesses here in Rochester. These positions range from early-career professionals all the way up to managerial and director-level positions. There are many great opportunities available right now. Our goal is to bring on professionals who are eager to develop innovative and advanced technologies for our customers whose missions are vital to the world’s safety and security.”

Anyone who is ready to grow their career with L3Harris should visit L3Harris.com/careers.

L3Harris is headquartered in Florida but continues to invest in its Rochester location. “As the largest manufacturing employer in Monroe County, L3Harris has always had a strong commitment to our city, county, and community,” Mehnert explained. “In fact, our presence in Rochester dates back to the 60s. Our Communication Systems tactical and public safety radio business is headquartered here in Rochester and our Space and Airborne Systems business has a large presence here as well. L3Harris has 3,900 employees in Rochester and more than 5,000 across the state and we continue to grow that number year over year. We have received a lot of support locally from Sen Schumer, Joe Morelle, Adam Bello, and Bob Duffy at the Chamber and we have deep roots here. We are proud to be part of the Rochester community. We work hard to give back to this area and are excited about our future here.”