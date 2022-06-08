ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fresh off a ribbon-cutting at its facility in Pittsford KORE Wireless is expanding its Rochester-based operation.

KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl discussed the company’s growth and mission Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“KORE is the world’s only pure-play Internet of Things solutions enabler,” explained Bahl. “What does that mean? It means that we deploy a series of connectivity solutions and analytic services to help our customers implement IoT-enabled solutions and re-use cases ranging from health care to fleet management to pet tracking. It’s a fantastic exploding space and an exploding digital market where we’re hurdling towards this connected planet and we have positioned ourselves right in the middle of it.”

Bahl offered an example of the company’s process by explaining how a healthcare company might deploy an IoT solution.

“Even before the current pandemic-driven explosion of everything remote in health care, use cases like cardiac rhythm monitoring where there is a pacemaker in the heart or some kind of monitor in the heart have been deploying IoT technologies now for over a decade, 15 years. Some of the big names in that space, of course, are Medtronic, Abbott, and Boston Scientific each of which we’re fortunate enough to serve. Think about how the patterns of the heart have to be measured, taken by that pacemaker, and then some kind of short-range communication protocol has to be used to get that data onto a gateway or hub, typically in your home, typically by your beside where you’ll spend many hours of the day and then that data – in a HIPAA, data privacy, and secure kind of way has to get to a health cloud and then to the, in this case, cardiologist’s portal. Bringing all of that back together, that complexity, simplifying it, and making it easy for these customers to basically deploy those kinds of remote patient monitoring solutions is what KORE does.”

And as it does this KORE is expanding locally — growing its business and creating new jobs.

“Rochester has become the heartbeat of our IoT Managed Services — or the solutions part of connectivity, solutions, and analytics,” Bahl said. “It’s actually a company that we acquired back about three years ago, not quite three years ago, that has been in the Rochester area for over 35 years. It was a company called Integron. We’ve just been delighted with the talent that we’ve been able to bring and certainly with the pandemic and everything exploding in terms of remote health and telehealth doubling down in the area made a ton of sense. We’ve pretty much tripled our size and we’re looking for future growth and for more jobs in the area.”

