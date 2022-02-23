ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s reputation for industrial development and innovation is attracting another cleantech company to the region.

Ionomr is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. CEO Bill Haberlin discussed the company’s expansion plans Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“Ionomr is a four-year-old company,” Haberlin said. “We are developing an advanced, functionalized ionic exchange material to revolutionize and enable hydrogen to take its rightful place as 25% of the future energy source of the world by 2050. We are looking at Rochester for expansion based upon the long history in electrochemistry and chemistry, as well as the emerging hydrogen activity from the likes of people like Plug Power and Hyzon that are located in the area. But it goes back historically 20 to 25 years when General Motors and Delphi first started doing hydrogen fuel cell development activity in Greater Rochester.”

Haberlin said Ionomr is addressing a specific industry challenge through its products and services.

“What has to happen in this energy revolution is you have to be able to produce hydrogen at scale at cost and our target is to drive to below a dollar per KG of production. That is enabled by our advanced materials which unlock the lowest possible electrolysis platform to produce hydrogen which is an activity that uses electricity and water and splits that into its component parts. So that is the key challenge. Our materials provide more efficient production of hydrogen as well as a lower-cost production of green hydrogen.”

The plan is for the facility to open by mid-summer and Haberlin anticipates having 10-12 employees by the end of the calendar year.

“Our goal is to ramp that up to say 50 employees over the next 20-24 months and then we’ll look at a further expansion as our materials ramp into mass production in ’25-’26 time frame,” he said. “We’ll be looking for people from scientists, chemical chemists, electrochemists, and technologists. We need people who understand the inner workings of systems like fuel cells and electrolyzers so it’s going to be a broad stroke across the spectrum of people that we’re going to need to grow and scale the company.”

The full conversation with Ionomr CEO Bill Haberlin can be viewed below: