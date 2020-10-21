IGI responds to pandemic cybersecurity challenges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford-based IGI is a local company with a national footprint when it comes to solving security obstacles for businesses.

President and COO Andrew Hoyen discussed how the company is meeting the challenge of emerging threats during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday morning on News 8 at Sunrise.

“IGI is redefining what it means to be a cybersecurity vendor for the mid-enterprise market,” Hoyen said. “As both a security OEM and a trusted advisor for cybersecurity services, we understand the challenges that businesses face better than others. Our approach helps you solve and simplify your business’ biggest security obstacles. We are a trusted cybersecurity advisor through our vCISO programs and security overlay to many companies across markets like banking, manufacturing, logistics, technology, etc.”

Hoyen pointed to three areas where IGI is addressing its clients’ most pressing security needs. “The most pressing need in the current climate is Incident Response. Since the workplace has changed and includes a more remote workforce and complex networks, cyber-attacks are on the rise. We support clients from the moment they experience a cyber incident through to recovery and response, and beyond that to prevent future incidents. Our vCISO program is also in high demand right now since it provides organizations with a full team of support to meet all their cybersecurity needs, and addressees all layers of cybersecurity. Rather than hiring a full-time cybersecurity officer or CISO, our team takes on that role for a company and brings a wide array of expertise to fully manage their cybersecurity posture top to bottom. You get a security team for a fraction of the cost of trying to hire one yourself. Which, by the way, there is a huge gap in the number of jobs versus the number of candidates available to hire for these roles.

We know that cybersecurity is no longer only a concern of the IT department, but also a critical part of business operations. We help bring cybersecurity planning to the boardroom and the C-suite level. We are engaging with C-suites on their plans for compliance, what happens if or when you have exposure or incident, and how do you manage this for the long term, not just single shots in the arm. The days of ‘I had my annual pen test, so I should be good’ are over. That is one step along the continuum. People trying to take advantage of you outspend and outpace the defensive side 10:1. It comes back to being known as the trusted advisor.”

Hoyen explained that IGI’s vCISO Program simplifies the complex and often confusing problem that is cybersecurity. “A vCISO gives organizations a full team of cybersecurity experts focused on assessment, planning, and vigilant management of cybersecurity. Instead of prescribing a ‘quick fix’ or single tool that will leave an organization exposed to cyber-attacks, we enable your IT organization to focus on what they do best, while we assist them in the heavier tasks of cybersecurity. Our Nodeware solution is built with simplicity in mind, allowing users to manage their network security through an intuitive dashboard, real-time alerts, and a Network Health Score that helps quantify risk and the overall health of a network. We identify the gaps in your internal and external networks so you can stop hackers from exploiting these areas.”

IGI remains committed to the Rochester region and has leveraged local relationships to strengthen the company – including talent and management from local universities – specifically RIT and its global cybersecurity institute. “We need to continue to form relationships for not only talent but also technology development,” Hoyen said. “We at IGI want to foster that innovation locally like we do today. IGI has built a Rochester-based product development team, built from local universities and resources. Innovation is part of our DNA and we want that to be housed here at our corporate HQ.

Rochester has become a tech hub, making it easy to collaborate with other technology companies in the region. More of that needs to happen. If we don’t come together as technology leaders, but only see each other as competitors, we won’t see the rapid scale growth that the region can foster and support. We often serve as the cybersecurity overlay to these IT companies as their cybersecurity partners.”

For more information about IGI visit igius.com.

For more information about Greater Rochester Enterprise visit RochesterBiz.com.