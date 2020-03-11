HP Hood brings jobs to Genesee County

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Founded over 170 years ago in Massachusetts, HP Hood now employs more people in New York than any other state, and that includes a large manufacturing operation in Batavia.

Vice President and Treasurer for HP Hood Theresa Bresten discussed the companies local growth Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“We are one of the largest dairy processors in the United States and we make a variety of dairy implant-based beverages and food products,” said Bresten. “One very popular brand is LACTAID Milk. We also do Almond Breeze Milk, and regional brands, and the Hood brand of course, and a lot of cottage cheese, sour cream. And we do ice cream.”

Bresten said HP Hood started as a Massachusetts company in 1846. “We’ve been around for about 170 years, but we’ve morphed into more of a New York company in that we have more employees in the State of New York and more manufacturing facilities in the State of New York than any other state. We have about a thousand employees here and six manufacturing plants in New York.”

That includes the recent acquisition of a sizable facility in Batavia which employs nearly 300 people. “We needed capacity and we needed it quick,” explained Bresten. “We had customer demands that we could not fill. It sounds like a good problem to have, but it doesn’t make for good customer relations. When this site came up, it was just a beautiful footprint. It had been a yogurt plant. It was built by a joint venture with Pepsi and Muller, a beautiful, solid plant that we could then retrofit to our needs and do it rather quickly. What really helped too was working with the Genesee Economic Development group to just get this done as fast as possible. We bought it in 2017. We started production really in earnest in 2019 and in 2020 we’re just continuing the ramp-up.”

Part of that ramp up includes the addition of new jobs at the site. Bresten said there are a wide variety of career opportunities. “So we have engineering positions, warehouse positions, maintenance, HR, and IT. We’re really looking for people who have the energy and enthusiasm. We’ll train people who are good people for these jobs. They are skilled jobs but we are really looking for people with the right attitude that would fit well with our company.”

To learn more about career opportunities at HP Hood visit careers.hphood.com.

To learn more about the Genesee County Economic Development Center visit gcedc.com.

To learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise visit RochesterBiz.com.