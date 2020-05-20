Helping businesses create a new workplace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Architectural and engineering firm Clark Patterson Lee is helping create the new workplace while keeping its own employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Liebert, the CEO for Clark Patterson Lee, discussed the his company’s response to the coronavirus during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Liebert said with multiple offices across five states, monitoring and responding to the pandemic was challenging for CPL. “We quickly formed an Emergency Response Team to handle research, communications, IT, Human Resources, and Financial impacts. We identified a network of 18 points of contact representing each of our offices, to ensure information and knowledge exchange. And we have a strategic Plan Ahead Team whose goal is to not only minimize economic impacts but also take advantage of opportunities that have and will be presented as a result of COVID-19.”

Liebert said in terms of returning to work, CPL is implementing a phased back to the office approach. “We are considered essential because of the industries that we support – healthcare, K-12, higher education, municipal, transportation – so we actually have had some staff reporting to work and visiting clients sites all along. We have and will be making space modifications to our offices including workstations, HVAC improvements and other density measures. And of course, constantly fostering an environment where everyone practices proper sanitizing and respiratory etiquette. We are letting our team members and team leaders work out schedules based on their workflows as well as any limitations they have with schools being closed, daycare, and camps.”

As designers, CPL was actually tapped early in the COVID-19 pandemic to assist hospitals and health systems adapt their space to help respond with the early emergency phases. “Moving forward, our architects, engineers, and interior designers will be consulting across many sectors including healthcare, K-12, higher education, and municipal clients to help them adapt and comply with the new normal -things like flex/surge space, classroom/dining, and water supply.”

CPL began operations in Rochester in 1975 and now has 18 offices across five states. Liebert called our region unique and expressed confidence that our economy will recover more quickly from the pandemic. He cited the giving nature of the community, the talent pool from local schools, and the positive collaboration with organizations like Greater Rochester Enterprise as reasons why he is optimistic.

To learn more about Clark Patterson Lee visit CPLteam.com.

To learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise visit RochesterBiz.com.