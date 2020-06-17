Grow-NY promotes agriculture and business

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Grow-NY is back with its multi-million dollar global food and agriculture business competition.

This is year two of a three-year program.

Grow-NY Director Jenn Smith discussed how the competition works, what’s new, and how it connects to the Rochester/Finger Lakes region Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

Smith said Grow-NY enjoys a productive relationship with the three incubation hot spots in the region – NextCorps, The Tech Garden, and the Southern Tier Startup Alliance, each of which had a huge impact on applications in Year One. “This year, we’ve been hard at work developing relationships with similar organizations around the country, and even across the globe – especially Australia, the Netherlands, and the UK. That will mean a more diverse group of qualified applicants coming to the competition.”

Applications are open now through July 15. Startups will compete for a one million dollar first prize.

A live competition is planned for this coming November, but with some changes from Year One due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith said hosting an in-person audience at the Summit this November is impractical and potentially unsafe, so Grow-NY is moving its entrepreneur-focused food and ag innovation Expo to the Spring of 2021. “This year’s November Summit is very much on and will consist of the live pitches, and panel conversations, which we will broadcast live online. An important upside of hosting the pitches and panels as virtual activities is that a much larger group of investors, inventors, and other interested parties can join us, regardless of location.”

Smith anticipates the Rochester/Finger Lakes region will have a significant role in this year’s competition. More than half of our Year One winners have landed in the Finger Lakes, and 3 of the 7 have chosen to locate business operations in Rochester. “With organizations like RIT, Wegmans, Lidestri, the Eastman Business Park, NextCorps, and Luminate, Rochester is a beacon for innovation in the food and agriculture space and will continue to draw the talent and innovation from the Grow-NY competition to it to help it bloom.”

