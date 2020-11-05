Greenlight Networks expanding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greenlight Networks is boosting internet speeds and local jobs.

Greenlight President and CEO Mark Murphy discussed the company’s growth Thursday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“Last week we announced that we’re moving into a 20,000 square foot facility in Henrietta, so we’re staying in the community,” Murphy said. “That will be our fourth home in the last 10 years. We started at my kitchen table and I can tell you this is a better place to work right here where we are now! To put that into perspective, two years ago when Tom Golisano came on board we had 18 employees. Over the last two years we’ve now grown to 77 and by the end of the year and into next year we expect to be substantially bigger. Really with all of the customer growth it’s driven a lot of the employee growth so we needed a headquarters that can meet our expanding needs and allow us to get our entire team together. That includes our company leadership as well as our engineering teams, our Greenlight LeChase Construction team, as well as our customer service and support teams.”

As it relates to Greenlight’s customer loyalty, Murphy said, “We’re a local company and we provide a great service. It’s the fastest internet service in New York. And now, certainly if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that fast and reliable internet is now more important than ever. We’ve had nearly 300,000 customers – or potential customers – go to our website and sign up to get our service. And really in the last two years 130,000 of those people have signed up. We think it’s a few things. One, it’s the fastest internet. We think we provide it at a great value starting at $50 a month and we also wrap that with exceptional customer service. So our Net Promoter Score, which is a way to measure customer service is at 77 percent and that means that 77 percent of our customers would highly recommend us to their friends or family and we take a great deal of pride in that.”

Greenlight has leveraged several local assets to help fuel its growth. “It really comes down to people, partners, and technology,” explained Murphy. “In terms of people we think Rochester has a tremendous workforce, specifically in telecommunications and internet. We’ve got access to great schools like RIT, Geneseo, Brockport, and MCC that are all now in very close proximity to where we are. In terms of partners I couldn’t ask for a better than Tom Golisano. Tom certainly shared our vision on how we can grow internet here in Rochester and he’s put up a $100 million commitment to continue to invest in our communities both here and in Buffalo. Also in terms of partners we’ve got a great one in LeChase Construction. We announced that last December and so with them on the team now our construction is beginning to accelerate and starting to meet the demand that our customers have for us. And then lastly it just comes down to having a great technology and with great contractors locally that we can use to install our fiber optics all over the place we’ve got the fastest way to deliver a great service.”

To learn more about Greenlight Networks visit GreenlightNetworks.com.

To learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise visit RochesterBiz.com.