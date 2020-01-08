Greater Rochester Enterprise anticipates 2020 success

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Coming off a banner year Greater Rochester Enterprise anticipates a strong 2020 for job growth and capital investment in our region.

GRE President & CEO Matt Hurlbutt discussed how 2019 generated enormous momentum during our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

“We really had a great year in 2019,” said Hurlbutt. “We had 33 wins as we call them and that means working with large or small companies that are looking to expand or come to the region and open an operation here – and they represent over $170 million of new investment, 1,160 new jobs and over 3,200 jobs retained in the region. It’s a lot of numbers, but in short, we’ve got a lot of innovative companies that are here growing and hiring right now.”

Hurlbutt said the job of attracting companies is made easier by the talent that exists in our region. “Whether it’s food and beverage companies like LiDestri Food and Drink and the joint venture they announced or Optimax, Rochester Precision Optics, Cloud Checkr who just announced an expansion – it’s all about talent. The fact that we’re a college town and we’ve got outstanding colleges and universities producing talent and a number of people who are already here who can help companies innovate and the innovation is really across all of those industry sectors.”

Just a few days into the new year, 2020 is already off to a strong start for GRE. “We actually just saw an announcement this week with Cloud Checkr, Calero and Mastodon Design who are all expanding,” Hurlbutt said. “They will create over 700 new jobs in the next five years and that’s significant. We’re barely a few weeks into the new year and we expect many more announcements in the coming months as we continue to work and help companies connect to assets in the community.”

To learn more about GRE’s job creation and retention wins visit the Greater Rochester Enterprise website.