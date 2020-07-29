Get on board with Greater ROC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new brand initiative called Greater ROC aims to accelerate economic growth, unite communities, and build a greater story for the Rochester region.

Roc2025 President and CEO Joe Stefko discussed the new initiative Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“Greater ROC celebrates the region’s many unique characteristics and collective strengths,” said Stefko. “It’s a unified brand identity, communicating the essence of the Rochester region to tourism, business, education, nonprofit, arts/culture, healthcare, and other economic sectors locally and across the nation.”

ROC2025’s partner organizations-include Greater Rochester Enterprise, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Downtown Development Corporation, and Visit Rochester, as well as the city, county, and state. Stefko said together they will leverage Greater ROC and amplify the regional brand in their economic development efforts.

“The success of bringing a new regional identity to life and spurring the Greater Rochester economy depends on the world better understanding what the region has to offer,” he said.

The Greater ROC initiative supports each of the five pillars that form the foundation of ROC2025’s unprecedented collaborative model: coordinated capacity-building investments in business retention and expansion, talent strategy, business attraction, downtown growth, and regional branding/marketing. “With Greater ROC inspiring the entire community to share any and all good news with pride, it will galvanize the region and enhance its reputation as a truly ‘greater’ place that attracts new businesses and new visitors, supports the expansion of existing businesses and stimulates growth.”

Stefko said businesses and individuals are being called to participate in the Greater ROC initiative as “Champions for Greater ROC.” Go online to GreaterROC.com to request a Guide to Greater brand toolkit. The toolkit includes sample Greater ROC email copy, our signature and the Greater ROC champion badge, as well as other downloadable assets organizations can use to publicly share their support. The Guide to Greater toolkit also includes tips and advice for how “Champions for Greater ROC” can promote positive stories of hope, empowerment, action, resilience, equity, growth and entrepreneurial spirit that exemplify what being “greater” is all about, celebrating the incredible people and experiences of the Greater Rochester region.

“The more community members support, share and amplify Greater ROC, the more our message is likely to be heard and resonate with key target audiences in every economic development sector. We will have a greater impact by sharing a unified message.”

Stefko added, “We are greater together. Combining the power of the entire community’s involvement with the focus of ROC2025’s members all telling Rochester’s story in a unified way will strengthen the region’s identity and draw success to businesses and people alike.”

For more information about Greater Rochester Enterprise visit RochesterBiz.com.