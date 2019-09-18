Garlock thrives for over a century in Wayne County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For 132 years Garlock has held a manufacturing presence in Wayne County.

Pu DeMarco, the Manager of Financial Reporting and Analysis, and David Campos, the Director of Sales, discussed Garlock’s longevity and business values Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“Garlock is primarily an engineering company,” said Campos. “We’ve been manufacturing for over 132 years in Palmyra, New York. We focus on critical applications of fluid sealing products. So we’re seeing the petrochemical, chemical processing, pulp and paper, primary metals, really the industries that built this country. And in those critical applications, there’s aggressive media; caustics, acids, abrasives that flow through the pipelines. And ultimately what our job, our purpose really as a company, is to protect the people from the process, as well as keep the process operational, so that companies can function at a very high rate.”

Campos said Garlock’s growth over the decades lies in the company’s ability to nurture relationships with its customers. “Really it’s been a multi-stage approach for us. We focus a lot on being very close to our customers and our distributors – trying to learn new problems to solve, re-engineering our existing solutions. Right now we’re really focused on growing through acquisition as well.”

Finding companies to utilize Garlock’s expertise is an ongoing process. “We’re looking for opportunities to leverage our engineering, laboratory, and manufacturing capabilities as well as our global reach to the most challenging industry application around the world,” DeMarco explained. “We partner with local universities, other manufacturers, and companies to offer innovative solutions to solve market problems.”

DeMarco added, “We’re a proud employer and community partner for Wayne County with 550 employees. We look into this region for our talent and we continue to build our partnership with local universities and colleges to find talent to fuel our growth in this region and also globally.”

Garlock’s corporate values are an essential component of its longevity. “We care as much about meeting our financial objectives as we do about growing our people,” Campos noted. “What that does is creates an environment where people want to work and they want to stay. I mean I myself have been at Garlock 14 years. Pu’s been there almost 10. So between the two of us and the different opportunities we’ve had within the company, it really keeps us grounded here, where we were founded.”

Campos said Garlock is growing and adding top talent. “We’re always looking to add great people. Primarily right now we’re looking at skilled trades. There’s a tremendous shortage of skilled trades out there. We’re looking at operation folks, people to work on the factory floor, as well as – of course – engineers. Folks in IT – we’re starting to grow our presence in IT as well.”

To learn more about Garlock and career opportunities, visit the Garlock website.