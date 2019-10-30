Food and agriculture competition for big money

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first-ever Grow NY and Agriculture Competition will be held at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center in Rochester on November 12 and 13.

The Grow NY Summit is the event that will bring the competition to life. Grow NY Director Jenn Smith discussed the competition and the opportunity for one business to capture $1 million as part of our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“The Grow NY Program is funded by New York State and planned and produced by Cornell University,” explained Smith. “It consists of a competition bringing startups from around the world here to the Grow NY region, which consists of Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier to compete for a $1 million prize. We’re looking at companies that are at any point in the food and ag supply chain. And on November 12 and 13 we’re having a summit to bring that competition to life ‘Shark Tank’ style. In addition to the competition in live judging, we’ll have panel conversations and an expo, really wonderful lunches and an award ceremony where we present that million-dollar prize.”

In total there are $3 million in prizes to be awarded. In addition to the $1 million top prize, there are two $500,000 prizes and four $250,000 prizes.

Smith said Rochester was selected as the site for the summit and competition for several reasons. “Rochester proved itself to be perfect for it. Rochester and its environs have a long rich history of growing, making, moving and selling food, playing a pivotal role in New York’s food and ag economy. The Rochester Riverside convention center where we’re hosting the event is a beautiful venue for this kind of multifaceted, exciting, live interactive event.”

To help engage tomorrow’s innovators and entrepreneurs, the summit is free to attend for students.

You can learn more about the program, the competition, and register for the event by going to the Grow NY website.

Learn more business development locally by visiting the Greater Rochester Enterprise website.