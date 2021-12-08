First American Equipment Finance enjoys new HQ, growth, and hires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Growth and new hires highlight the beginning of a new era for First American Equipment Finance.

The company recently opened its new headquarters in Victor. CEO Alan Sikora discussed First American’s vision and prosperity Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“First American Equipment Finance is a rapidly growing financial services business and we’ve been in the Rochester community now for nearly 25 years,” Sikora said. “Really, we just outgrew our existing space. So we had a great opportunity during the pandemic to re-think the future of work and build a headquarters from the ground up that’s really built for the future of work.”

“That includes state-of-the-art video conferencing studios for hybrid work,” Sikora said. “It includes great collaboration spaces so that our colleagues can use the office as a destination to come to when they don’t want to work from home. There are great recreational opportunities as well. We have great hiking trails around this area. People can snowshoe and go for hikes so it’s really a great destination for our colleagues as they grow their career at First American to have an office space in Rochester that’s really best in class. In terms of our hiring, we hired about 30 people last year and we’ll be hiring an additional 20 in the year ahead. So we’re looking forward to continuing our growth trajectory.”

Sikora explained that First American Equipment Finance is a financial services business that provides equipment leasing and equipment financing to large businesses across the United States.

“Our clients include large hospital systems, universities, large manufacturing firms, as well as large big tech companies we all know,” Sikora said. “What we do is we provide leases and loans to them to acquire things like technology equipment or medical equipment, software, and capital improvement projects. It’s a really large and dynamic industry and we try to differentiate ourselves in the industry by providing digital tools for our clients to help them manage their projects as well as a team of industry specialists who work with each of our clients so that they can complete their projects and achieve their missions and their growth goals.”

Constructing the company’s new headquarters in Victor aligned with its strong local ties.

“Rochester has been a great community for First American to grow our business over the past 25 years,” Sikora said. “At the heart of that is really all of the great local colleges and universities we have in the area. Most First American colleagues are graduates of RIT, U of R, St. John Fisher, and Naz. We hire a lot of early-career professionals and focus a lot on learning and development and help them grow a career here at First American and reach their full professional and personal potential. In terms of what’s next for First American, we’ve been fortunate to be on a great growth trajectory over the past 25 years and we’re really looking forward to continuing that growth in the decade to come. That will include launching new teams, developing new digital tools for the CFOs that we serve every day, and just continuing to keep our clients at the center of everything we do.”

Learn more about First American Equipment Finance and career opportunities online at faef.com.

Learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise at RochesterBiz.com.