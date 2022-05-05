ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Downtown Definitely Events is a new initiative to put the focus on Rochester and the many ways it can be celebrated and enjoyed.

These new events are being produced by the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation. RDDC and its partners at the City of Rochester, Empire State Development, ROC2025, Greater ROC, and the new Rochester Downtown Partnership.

Together they have created a new lineup of activities to shine the light on downtown, create new experiences, and help bring the community together again.

Jenna Knauf, owner of Bella Events, and Khadija Yawn, owner of ROC Royal Events, are the producers for Downtown Definitely Events. They discussed the vision behind the initiative Thursday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“All of the new events under the Downtown Definitely banner will grow economic vitality in Downtown Rochester and parallel the exciting revitalization development projects that are already in the works and to come and will activate public spaces year-round,” said Knauf. “Some of our upcoming events include Midday Bash, a fun and delicious food and drink option during the week for people working, living, or visiting downtown Rochester, which will take place once a month from June to September on Parcel 5. Another is Window Walk, which we’re very passionate about.”

Yawn said Window Walk will give Rochester artists a chance to showcase their talents.

“Window Walk is a series of seasonal, temporary window-based murals and art created by local artists to enhance the vibrancy on the streets of downtown Rochester,” she explained. “The installation spaces will be street-facing windows in buildings located in downtown Rochester’s East End and Midtown districts. Each season will involve a theme, and in season one from July to September the theme is Envision Rochester.”

Local artists will also be compensated for their work. “It’s an amazing opportunity for local artists,” said Yawn. “Envision Rochester is created so that we can create a space where we can envision what we want Rochester to be – so having artists be able to paint or do whatever type of thing that they envision as art to showcase what we want Rochester to be is amazing. And they also get paid for it.”

All events are free, outdoors, and open to the public. You can find all the latest details on these events and activities at downtowndefinitely.com.

“When you get there you can sign up for our newsletter for news and updates and subscribe to our events calendar to be notified of new happenings that are going on in real-time,” said Knauf.

For more information about Greater Rochester Enterprise visit RochesterBiz.com.