CooperVision creates award-winning contact lens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based CooperVision was recognized by Popular Science with the 2020 ‘Best of What’s New Award’ for its innovative MiSight 1 day contact lens.

CooperVision President of North America Jerry Warner discussed the award and the innovative lens Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“It was an incredible honor to be recognized for this,” said Warner. “MiSight 1 day is the first and only contact lens approved by the FDA to slow the progression of myopia. Myopia is more commonly referred to as nearsightedness and the indication is for children ages eight to 12.”

Studies show that MiSight slows the progression of myopia in children by 59 percent. Estimates indicate two in five Americans have myopia. “Myopia is a common eye condition and global epidemic that involves blurred distance vision and an increased risk of glaucoma, retinal detachment, cataracts, and other severe complication,” noted Warner. “The MiSight 1 day is a huge leap forward for eye health.”

Warner said the CooperVision MiSight 1 day contact lens is addressing health needs in both the present and the future. “Today the world has been conditioned to correcting our vision to 2020 through glasses or contact lens or even laser surgery. What we’ve learned is that’s just not enough. We’ve learned that if myopia progresses, in particular to more severe – so if you think about folks who really can’t see without their spectacle correction or their contact lens correction – if it really continues to progress long-term that creates issues, and some of those issues I mentioned, retina detachment and glaucoma are just two of them.”

He added, “That means that children in Rochester and across the country now have access to an FDA-approved technology that both helps them see clearly and supports their life-long health. Children can live with the convenience and confidence contact lenses can provide, free to play, dance, and play sports without cumbersome eyeglasses.”

Studies show that 90 percent of children can apply and remove MiSight 1 day without assistance from their parents and actually preferred MiSight 1 day over their eyeglasses.

CooperVision’s Rochester units have played a key role in the successful roll-out of the award-winning contact lens. “We’re 1,200 strong, roughly, in the Rochester community among our three sites, and across the board, the contributions were really strong,” Warner said. “This is the primary hub for the commercial operations of our North American business. So everything that went into launch planning, and preparation, and the work to move forward and partnering with doctors have really been driven out of our Victor office. At our distribution center in West Henrietta, which services all of our Americas business, our strong team there has been behind the unique packaging that we’ve put together. We provide doctors with tool kits to be able to help explain myopia and the progression of myopia to their patients and primarily to their parents since we’re talking about children. All of that work has been done and created out of our West Henrietta facility.”

For more information about the CooperVision MiSight 1 day contact lens, visit coopervision.com/myopia-management.

For more information about Greater Rochester Enterprise visit RochesterBiz.com.