Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Some sun today, but staying chilly
Top Stories
New Morale Center for Veterans opens
Amerks beat Penguins 4-2 to close out homestand
Christmas miracle: Nearly $12k in stolen travelers’ checks returned to woman after nearly 20 years
Insurance companies to cover vape quitting costs
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Buffalo Sabres
Orange Nation
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Amerks beat Penguins 4-2 to close out homestand
Top Stories
Batavia defeats Greece Athena in Trojans home opener
Bills are full steam ahead, even after clinching playoff spot
Edmunds family battle a ‘dream come true’
Sabres beat Blues 5-2 on home ice thanks to 3-1 advantage in 3rd
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Some sun today, but staying chilly
Top Stories
New Morale Center for Veterans opens
Top Stories
Christmas miracle: Nearly $12k in stolen travelers’ checks returned to woman after nearly 20 years
Switching your holiday lights to LEDs could save you money
Health expert says intermittent fasting can work
Goodell: NFL has “moved on” from Kaepernick
Lifestyle
Around Town
Remarkable Women
Health News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community Photos
The Mel Robbins Show
Plugged-In Parent
Sunrise Smart Start
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Zoo Life
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Food For Families
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Why ROC
Why ROC: ON Semiconductor
Why ROC: General Code
Why ROC: SunCommon’s rapid growth
Why ROC: Amazon bid
Why ROC: HP Hood
More Why ROC Headlines
Why ROC: GRE & NY Photonics alliance
Why ROC: Kodak Center marquee
Why ROC: Women’s Hall of Fame
Why ROC: CDS Life Transitions celebrates 40th anniversary
Why ROC: Light and Sound Interactive
Why ROC: Luminate NY accelerator
Why ROC: EkoStinger
Why ROC: Jazz Fest economic impact
Why ROC: Clearwater Organic Farms
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Some sun today, but staying chilly
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss