Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights Adam interviewing Thomas Warfield, the first Golden Apple winner of the year, and a new non-profit coffee roastery.

Want to share your good news with us? Or want to share a photo of a Rochester landmark or iconic vista? We’d love to hear from you — reach out to dgross@wroctv.com.