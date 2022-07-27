Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

In this week’s episode, Dan Gross highlights the newest members of the Seneca Park Zoo, the completion of a new complex in Rochester, and how two young men got a great gift from the Bills QB1.

Want to share your good news with us? Or want to share a photo of a Rochester landmark or iconic vista, we’d love to hear from you.