What’s Good: November 24, 2021

Looking for some good news? You’ve come to the right place! Our new digital series, What’s Good, highlights the positive stories of the past week in our area that may have flown under the radar.

News 8 Digital Reporter Dan Gross highlights recognition from the New York State Senate to our community, a “fire” way for dads to help their kids in schools, and a look at the lunar eclipse.

Want to share your good news with us? Or want to share a photo of a Rochester landmark or iconic vista, we’d love to hear from you.